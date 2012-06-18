(Updates to close)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, June 18 The Canadian dollar ended
weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as relief at
Greece's pro-bailout election results turned to worry over the
broader euro zone debt crisis.
Greek voters gave a majority on Sunday to parties that
support the country's economic bailout, easing worries that the
single currency bloc might break apart, but not fears about
other indebted countries in the euro zone.
"The problem is nothing was really resolved over the weekend
so we're not going to get any definite direction of where the
euro is going," said David Bradley, director of foreign exchange
trading at Scotiabank.
"If something is resolved we could break out and start
trading in one direction or another but it doesn't seem like
that is going to happen anytime soon."
The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar as
surging Spanish borrowing costs fueled fears of an escalating
euro zone debt crisis and overshadowed the Greek elections.
"The underlying structural negatives in Europe are still
very large," said Jeremy Stretch, head of foreign exchange
strategy at CIBC World Markets in London. "The relief rally
proved, very much like the Spanish relief rally this time last
week, to be very temporary."
The Canadian dollar ended the North American session at
C$1.0241 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.65 U.S. cents, slightly
weaker than Friday's close at C$1.0222, or 97.83 U.S. cents.
Scotiabank's Bradley said he expected the currency to hold
to a tight range, with the Canadian dollar perhaps a little
weaker in the days ahead.
"You're going to see dollar-Canada continuing to trade in
the C$1.02 to C$1.04 range," Bradley said.
"The Canadian dollar seems to be pretty resilient, having
traded up to C$1.04 last week and now at the stronger end of
that range."
Investors were looking ahead to a two-day meeting of Federal
Reserve policymakers that starts on Tuesday for signs of new
stimulus measures.
Market players also awaited news from Mexico, where world
leaders at a G20 summit were set to put pressure on the euro
zone to outline a lasting strategy to save the single currency.
Canadian bond prices were mixed. Canada's two-year bond
fell 4 Canadian cents to yield 0.982 percent, while
the benchmark 10-year bond rose 5 Canadian cents,
yielding 1.718 percent.
