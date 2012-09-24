* C$ weaker at C$0.9764, or $1.0242 * Bond prices climb across the curve By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, Sept 24 The Canadian dollar lost ground against the safe-haven U.S. dollar on Monday, following a broad retreat in riskier assets as markets shifted focus from central bank stimulus schemes to weak economic fundamentals and the euro zone's still unresolved debt crisis. Data showed German business sentiment dropped for a fifth straight month in September to its lowest since early 2010, raising fears of recession and underlining that a bold bond-buying plan laid out by the European Central Bank is no economic elixir. Spain's troubles were also at the top of investors' minds, with the government making slow progress towards asking for the international bailout that markets are anticipating. With initial enthusiasm fading over planned economic support measures in the United States, Europe and Japan to boost asset markets, the Canadian dollar took its cue from falling equity and commodity prices. "It's suffering along with all of the other general risk proxies," said Adam Cole, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in London. Canada's currency was outperforming against other majors however, including its commodity-linked counterparts, the Australian and New Zealand dollars. "It's just the usual story that when the U.S. dollar is bid and everything else is selling off, Canada tends to get dragged up on the crosses because of its close link to the U.S.," added Cole. At 8:23 a.m. (1223 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9810 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0194, softer than Friday's North American session close at C$0.9764, or $1.0242. With little domestic data out on Monday, markets were looking ahead to retail sales and monthly GDP later in the week. Cole said the C$0.9840 level would provide some near-term support for the Canadian dollar. A few weeks ago, the same level acted as resistance before the currency's aggressive move stronger. Canadian government bond prices advanced across the curve, with the two-year bond up 4 Canadian cents to yield 1.116 percent, and the benchmark 10-year bond up 30 Canadian cents, yielding 1.818 percent.