By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Nov 6 The Canadian dollar strengthened
somewhat against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday but was
unlikely to make a major move before investors know who will be
the next president of the United States.
Europe was also prominent on the list of concerns, as
hundreds of thousands of Greeks began a two-day strike against
wage and pension cuts which the indebted country's parliament is
expected to vote into law on Wednesday.
"Markets are waiting for results from the U.S. election and
waiting to see what happens in Greece with the austerity
package," said David Bradley, a director of foreign exchange
trading at Scotiabank.
At 8:09 a.m. (1309 GMT) the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$0.9944 to the greenback, or $1.0056, compared with
C$0.9967, or $1.0033, at Monday's North American close.
Bradley said traders would likely keep the currency trading
between C$0.9925 and C$0.9975 through the session.
The two-year bond was off 1 Canadian cent to
yield 1.079 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond
fell 5 Canadian cents to yield 1.768 percent.