* Trading at C$1.0014 to US$, or $0.9986
* Canada dollar also lagging Aussie dollar, euro
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Nov 13 The Canadian dollar was slightly
weaker against the U.S. currency on Tuesday in choppy trade,
with uncertainty over aid to Greece hurting the value of riskier
assets.
European countries deliberating on the payment of delayed
loans to Greece could decide to bundle several tranches together
in a single transfer of roughly 44 billion euros, a German
government source said.
The news lifted the euro, but investors remained concerned
as Greece's international lenders clashed over the time frame
Athens needs to bring its debt down.
"This morning has been a push and pull from risk appetite,
with mostly weaker risk appetite prevailing as it relates to
confusion about the next payment for Greece," said Mark
Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy of
Royal Bank of Canada.
At 8:24 a.m. (1324 GMT), Canada's dollar was
trading at C$1.0014 to the U.S. dollar, or $0.9986. The Canadian
dollar finished Monday's trading at C$0.9995 versus the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0005.
It was also underperforming most major currencies, including
the euro and the Australian dollar.
The Canadian dollar also tracked lower oil prices and weaker
equities.
No major economic data is expected during the North American
session, however, the Canadian government will be releasing its
economic and fiscal update.
"Nobody's expecting a big change in the deficit target,
ourselves included, but ... we think eventually there will be
new measures forthcoming, just not in this update. There may
some hint of that in the press conference," said Chandler.
The currency was likely to trade between C$0.9985 and
C$1.0025, according to RBC.
The price of Canadian government debt rose across the curve,
with the two-year bond up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield
1.078 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond was up 20
Canadian cents to yield 1.693 percent.