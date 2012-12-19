* C$ at 0.9873 vs US$, or $1.0129
* C$ lowest since May 1 against euro
* Bonds weaker across curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Dec 19 The Canadian dollar was weaker
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, trending with other
commodity currencies, as many investors looked to book profits
ahead of the holidays following a recent rally to two-month
highs.
Canada's dollar ran counter to world shares, which hit
17-month highs, and the surging euro. Investor hopes grew for a
year-end budget deal in the United States and for further
monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
"I think this is probably some profit-taking heading into
the holidays, because the market was quite short USD/CAD.
Definitely some technical levels have broken on some of the
Canada crosses ... It's had a very decent rally," said David
Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotiabank.
"It's been really strange, the way its traded recently ...
Most correlations have broken down."
At 9:07 a.m. (1407 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood
at C$0.9873 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0129, weaker than
Tuesday's North American finish at C$0.9857, or $1.0145.
Bradley said the currency's strength has stalled around the
C$0.9825 level against the U.S. dollar, and noted a lot of
interest to sell toward C$0.9882.
Against the euro, it fell to its lowest level since May 1 at
C$1.3131, or .7616 euros.
The currency did not react to a smattering of North American
data, including Canadian wholesale trade, which expanded by a
stronger-than-expected 0.9 percent in October.
Canada was underperforming most major currencies except
other commodities-linked currencies and the Japanese yen. It
touched its weakest level against the euro since May 1.
A key business survey in Germany suggested that Europe's
biggest economy was likely to bounce back quickly from its
slowdown. The growing confidence in the outlook lifted the euro
to a 16-month high against the yen and an 8-1/2 month peak
versus the U.S. dollar.
Canadian government bond prices were lower across the curve.
The two-year bond was down 1 Canadian cent, yielding
1.158 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond shed
20 Canadian cents to yield 1.862 percent.