* C$ at 0.9873 vs US$, or $1.0129 * C$ lowest since May 1 against euro * Bonds weaker across curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Dec 19 The Canadian dollar was weaker against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, trending with other commodity currencies, as many investors looked to book profits ahead of the holidays following a recent rally to two-month highs. Canada's dollar ran counter to world shares, which hit 17-month highs, and the surging euro. Investor hopes grew for a year-end budget deal in the United States and for further monetary stimulus from the Bank of Japan. "I think this is probably some profit-taking heading into the holidays, because the market was quite short USD/CAD. Definitely some technical levels have broken on some of the Canada crosses ... It's had a very decent rally," said David Bradley, director of foreign exchange trading at Scotiabank. "It's been really strange, the way its traded recently ... Most correlations have broken down." At 9:07 a.m. (1407 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9873 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0129, weaker than Tuesday's North American finish at C$0.9857, or $1.0145. Bradley said the currency's strength has stalled around the C$0.9825 level against the U.S. dollar, and noted a lot of interest to sell toward C$0.9882. Against the euro, it fell to its lowest level since May 1 at C$1.3131, or .7616 euros. The currency did not react to a smattering of North American data, including Canadian wholesale trade, which expanded by a stronger-than-expected 0.9 percent in October. Canada was underperforming most major currencies except other commodities-linked currencies and the Japanese yen. It touched its weakest level against the euro since May 1. A key business survey in Germany suggested that Europe's biggest economy was likely to bounce back quickly from its slowdown. The growing confidence in the outlook lifted the euro to a 16-month high against the yen and an 8-1/2 month peak versus the U.S. dollar. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the curve. The two-year bond was down 1 Canadian cent, yielding 1.158 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond shed 20 Canadian cents to yield 1.862 percent.