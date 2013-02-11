* C$ at C$1.0069 vs US$, or 99.31 U.S cents * C$ seen trading between C$1.0040 and C$1.0090 * Bond prices mixed By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Feb 11 Canada's dollar touched its weakest level in two weeks, extending Friday's declines following Canadian data that showed unexpected job losses in January and lower-than-expected housing starts. At 9:12 a.m. (1412 GMT), the currency was trading at C$1.0069 against the U.S. dollar, or 99.31 U.S. cents, weaker than the previous session's North American close at C$1.0027, or 99.73 U.S. cents. "We really failed to make any real headway on Friday ... seeing USD/CAD this morning trading up here in the 1.0070s, I'm not surprised after the jobs report that we finally got the follow-through that we probably should've got Friday," said Steve Butler, managing director of foreign exchange trading at Scotiabank. He added that it may be a good time for longer-term investors to buy the Canadian dollar as it weakened toward C$1.01. Friday's data showed that the economy shed 21,900 jobs last month, a sharp pullback from several months of oversized gains. Separate data showed the country posted a record trade deficit last year and housing starts hit their lowest since mid-2009. Butler expected the currency to trade between around C$1.0040 and C$1.0090 on Monday. "All things considered these days, 50 points is a big move and we've almost had 60 now from the low to the high. I'm not sure we're going to see a whole lot more on the top side," said Butler. "It's probably as weak as we'll see Canada get unless we see risk really deteriorate today." The Canadian dollar was weaker than most other major currencies, except for the Japanese yen and the sterling. Looking ahead, key drivers for market sentiment will include U.S. retail sales data on Wednesday and a Bank of Japan meeting later in the week. Canadian government bond prices were mixed, with the price of a two-year bond down half a Canadian cent to yield 1.108 percent and the benchmark 10-year bond up 1 Canadian cent, yielding 1.956 percent.