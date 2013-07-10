* C$ at C$1.0518 vs US$, or 95.08 U.S. cents
* FOMC minutes for June at 2pm ET
* Bernanke speech at 4:10pm ET
* Bond prices mixed
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 10 The Canadian dollar was firmer
against a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Wednesday ahead of the
minutes by the Federal Reserve's June policy meeting and a
closely watched speech by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"It's slightly stronger, but so are the other major
currencies against the U.S. dollar. ... It will be all about
Bernanke today and the FOMC minutes," said Mark Chandler, head
of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Capital
Markets.
At 9:13 a.m. (1315 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.0518 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.08 U.S. cents,
slightly stronger than Tuesday's close at C$1.0526, or 95 U.S.
cents.
Chandler said there are two main issues which could move
markets, first, if the central bank has a broad consensus about
when it may stop asset purchases and second, if Bernanke offers
any hints about his own future.
The Canadian dollar was expected to trade between C$1.0470
and C$1.0520 during the North American session, according to RBC
Capital Markets.
Prices for Canadian government debt were mixed, with the
two-year bond adding slightly more than half a
Canadian cent to yield 1.143 percent and the benchmark 10-year
bond down 8 Canadian cents to yield 2.487 percent.