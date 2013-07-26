* C$ at C$1.0273 vs US$ or 97.34 U.S. cents
* Fed policy debate, next week's jobs data in focus
* Oil prices fall on China, U.S. output worries
* Bond prices higher across curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 26 The Canadian dollar eased
marginally from a five-week high against the U.S. dollar on
Friday, but it stayed within a tight range as investors awaited
a slew of economic data and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next
week for further guidance.
The greenback fell for a third straight week and was broadly
weaker after a Wall Street Journal report said the Fed, which
meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, may debate changing its guidance
to emphasize that it will keep rates low for a long time.
"Next week will set the tone for the remainder of the summer
in terms of foreign exchange," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York.
Canada and the United States, its largest export market,
will release economic growth data next week, while the United
States also will issue July jobs data.
The Canadian dollar, which saw little movement
throughout the day, finished the North American session at
C$1.0273 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.34 U.S. cents. That was
marginally off Thursday's close of C$1.0264, or 97.43 U.S.
cents.
"We had a little volatility earlier in the week but that's
pretty much been sapped out of the market," said Blake
Jespersen, managing director, foreign exchange sales, at BMO
Capital Markets.
With a lack of economic data or news to drive direction on
Friday, the commodities-linked currency was pressured in part by
weaker oil prices, which fell on worries about China's economic
slowdown and on oil output in the United States that is at the
highest level in decades.
The price of Canadian government debt was higher across the
maturity curve. The two-year bond rose 1 Canadian
cent to yield 1.148 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond
rose 12 Canadian cents to yield 2.451 percent.