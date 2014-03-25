* Canadian dollar at C$1.1182 or 89.43 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, March 25 The Canadian dollar firmed modestly against the greenback on Tuesday, though analysts expected it to stick to a range as a dearth of domestic economic data this week is leaving the currency with few catalysts to trade off. Geopolitical tensions continued to simmer after the Group of Seven major industrialized nations warned Russia it faces additional economic sanctions if it takes further action to destabilize Ukraine, but global markets appeared to take te situation in stride. The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was keen to maintain contact with G8 partners. Investors also continued to digest declines in the loonie last week that were spurred by more dovish-than-expected comments from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and U.S. Federal Reserve open market committee (FOMC) remarks about a potentially faster timetable for raising interest rates. The Canadian dollar hit a 4-1/2-year low late last week. The loonie has been able to regain some ground since then and investors expect it to consolidate in the short term. "All in all, we just really seem to be in a period of rest here where the market's digesting the combination of Governor Poloz's tone, as well as the FOMC meeting last week," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "Overnight, most major currencies traded within a 30-point range, so it's fairly quiet across the board." The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1182 to the greenback, or 89.43 U.S. cents, slightly stronger than Monday's close of C$1.1195, or 89.33 U.S. cents. Technicals still suggest further Canadian dollar weakness, Sutton said. Without any major Canadian data on tap until next Monday, when monthly gross domestic product will be released, investors were watching economic data out of the United States. Figures on Tuesday showed U.S. home prices rose slightly more than expected in January, helping to give the loonie some support. Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the maturity curve, though the two-year was unchanged to yield 1.075 percent. The benchmark 10-year was down 18 Canadian cents to yield 2.479 percent. (Editing by Peter Galloway)