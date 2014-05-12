* Canadian dollar at C$1.892 or 91.81 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly weaker By Solarina Ho TORONTO, May 12 The Canadian dollar strengthened a bit against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after a sharp retreat on Friday on data that showed surprising job losses in April. The currency had jumped to its strongest level since early January early last week. But it took a tumble after figures showed Canada lost 28,900 jobs in April, versus expectations of 12,000 net new positions. "The jobs data was a bit shocking on Friday for most," said Darcy Browne, managing director, Capital Markets Trading at CIBC. "The sentiment has turned a little bit in terms of everyone thinking the higher end of the perceived range is no longer going to be seen at C$1.12, C$1.15, so we're running into some decent selling on approach to C$1.09. I think there'll be even more at C$1.10." At 9:18 a.m. (1318 GMT), the Canadian dollar was outperforming many other currencies against the greenback and was at C$1.0892, or 91.81 U.S. cents. That was firmer than Friday's close of C$1.0896, or 91.78 U.S. cents. "People are starting to view this now as maybe a decent hedge level," Browne said. He added that with little domestic data expected this week, the currency will likely take its cues from sentiment in other markets. Over the short term, he saw the loonie trading between $1.0820 and C$1.0920. Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year down 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.070 percent, and the benchmark 10-year declining 17 Canadian cents to yield 2.383 percent. (Editing by Peter Galloway)