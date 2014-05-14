* Canadian dollar at C$1.0902 vs US$, or 91.73 U.S. cents * Bond prices mostly rise across the maturity curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, May 14 The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Wednesday, as a dearth of market-moving domestic economic data left the currency searching for direction. Canadian home prices rose in April and the pace of 12-month home price appreciation accelerated slightly, the Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index showed on Wednesday. Overseas, foreign exchange markets were focused on the Bank of England, which quashed expectations of near-term monetary tightening in its quarterly inflation report on Wednesday. Chinese data this week have been weaker than expected, but speculation of a potential stimulus was balancing the negative side of the data, said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank. "In terms of Canada itself, it's moving fairly in line with U.S.-Canada two-year spreads, which suggests the focus is still very much fundamentally driven," said Sutton. At 9:21 a.m. (1321 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0907 to the U.S. dollar, or 91.64 U.S. cents, marginally firmer than Tuesday's close of C$1.0910, or 91.66 U.S. cents. "Canada's just left as a mid-performer, very flat. In USD/CAD terms, it's very comfortable trading on either side of C$1.10," said Sutton, adding that the currency would likely trade within 30 basis points of its current level for the session. Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year rising 1.7 Canadian cents to yield 1.054 percent and the benchmark 10-year gained 39 Canadian cents to yield 2.315 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)