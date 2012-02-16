* C$ climbs to C$0.9960 vs US$, or $1.0040
* Bond prices edge lower
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Feb 16 The Canadian dollar was
higher against the greenback on Thursday afternoon, surging up
from a two-week low earlier in the day on upbeat U.S. economic
data and optimism that European leaders could be nearing a deal
to avoid a Greek debt default.
The currency followed overseas equity markets and the euro
higher after a euro zone official said EU leaders were putting
the finishing touches on a second debt bailout for
Greece.
Also supporting the currency was firmness in U.S. stocks,
which rose on upbeat U.S. jobs, manufacturing and housing data.
"The Canadian dollar is up almost a cent from its lows this
morning, the euro had a huge rally and commodities have had a
strong performance," said Blake Jespersen, a managing director
of foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets.
"All that helped lift the Canadian dollar. Not a Canadian
dollar story, but it did follow the moves in other
commodity-based currencies and the overall risk sentiment."
At 1:25 p.m. (1825 GMT) the Canadian dollar stood
at C$0.9960 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0040, up from
Wednesday's North American close of C$0.9991 versus the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0009.
The currency fell as low as C$1.0052, or 99.48 U.S. cents,
early in the session, its weakest level since Jan. 31, after
Moody's warned it might cut the credit ratings of 17 global and
114 European financial institutions.
Jespersen said he sees the Canadian dollar trading in a
short-term range of C$0.9950 to C$1.0050 against the greenback.
Canadian bond prices dropped in tandem with U.S. Treasuries,
which fell as Greek optimism reduced investor appetite for
safe-haven government debt.
Canada's two-year bond retreated 4 Canadian cents
to yield 1.078 percent. The 10-year bond fell 26
Canadian cents to yield 2.044 percent.
