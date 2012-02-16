* C$ ends at C$0.9965 vs US$, or $1.0035
* Bond prices lower across curve
* Market awaits Canada inflation data
By Jennifer Kwan
TORONTO, Feb 16 The Canadian dollar rose
against the U.S. currency on Thursday, surging back from a
two-week low earlier in the day, on upbeat U.S. economic data
and optimism that Greece has done enough to secure a second
bailout.
The currency tracked world stocks and the euro higher after
Greek officials said they hoped that euro zone finance ministers
would sign off on the bailout deal on Monday. That would be a
month before Athens needs to repay 14.5 billion euros of debt
obligations due on March 20.
Also supporting the currency was a rally in U.S. stocks,
which soared on upbeat U.S. jobs, manufacturing and housing
data.
At its peak of C$0.9954 versus the greenback, or $1.0046,
the Canadian dollar was up nearly a cent from its lows of the
session, helped up by a rally in the euro and commodities, said
Blake Jespersen, managing director of foreign exchange sales at
BMO Capital Markets.
"All that helped lift the Canadian dollar. Not a Canadian
dollar story, but it did follow the moves in other
commodity-based currencies and the overall risk sentiment," he
said.
The Canadian dollar ended at C$0.9965 versus the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0035 , up from Wednesday's North
American close of C$0.9991 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0009.
The currency fell as low as C$1.0052, or 99.48 U.S. cents,
early in the session, its weakest level since Jan. 31, in part,
after Moody's warned it might cut the credit ratings of 17
global and 114 European financial institutions.
Jespersen said he sees the Canadian dollar trading in a
short-term range of C$0.9950 to C$1.0050 against the greenback.
Next up, markets will focus on Canadian inflation data for
January, due on Friday.
Total annual inflation is expected to hold steady at a rate
close to the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target and well within
its control range of 1-3 percent, doing little to change the
outlook of low interest rates for a prolonged period.
"I suspect that what we get is a contained report and that
we quickly shift our attention to the U.S. and Europe," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital.
BONDS LOWER WITH U.S. TREASURIES
Canadian bond prices shrugged off domestic factory data and
dropped in tandem with U.S. Treasuries, which pulled back as
Greek optimism tamed investor appetite for safe-haven government
debt.
Data showed Canadian manufacturing sales rose for the fifth
time in six months in December, though the 0.6 percent increase
fell short of expectations for a 1.5 percent rise.
"If you are going to trade off the data it's going to be the
U.S. data rather than the domestic data," said Ian Pollick,
fixed income strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
Canada's two-year bond retreated 3 Canadian cents
to yield 1.070 percent. The 10-year bond fell 17
Canadian cents to yield 2.033 percent.
(Editing by Rob Wilson)