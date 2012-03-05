* C$ ends lower at C$0.9942 vs US$, or $1.0058
* Bond prices track US Treasuries down
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 5 Canada's dollar retreated
against the U.S. dollar on Monday as commodity-linked currencies
weakened after China announced its lowest annual growth target
in eight years, sparking concern about demand for resources such
as oil and base metals.
Oil prices were tugged in both directions, initially falling
on the Chinese data, but later bouncing back on supply risks and
tensions over Iran's nuclear program.
Copper lost more than 1 percent of its value on the downbeat
news from the world's largest buyer of industrial metals.
"It's a classic flow into U.S. dollars and Japanese yen,
largely triggered by the news overnight that China was
downgrading their growth target for the year," said David Tulk,
chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.
"But as the day wore on, it seemed to be more just a flight
out of commodity currencies ... those that have continued to lag
are the New Zealand, Australian, Canadian dollars as well as the
Norwegian krone. So it's more of that kind of day where the idea
that maybe China grows at a slower rate hurts commodity demand
and by association, commodity currencies."
The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session at C$0.9942 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0058, down
from Friday's close at C$0.9886 versus the U.S. dollar, or
$1.0115.
Tulk said near-term support for Canada's currency was still
around parity with the greenback, and resistance was eyed around
C$0.9845.
A downward revision to euro zone surveys of purchasing
managers' assessments for February also weighed on broader
market sentiment, wiping out much of the positive effects of
last week's European Central Bank injection of three-year
funding to banks.
As well, nervousness over whether Greece will complete a
bond exchange with private creditors by Thursday, to secure a
130 billion euro ($172 billion) bailout deal and avoid a messy
debt default, undermined demand for riskier assets.
The Greek bond offering will be held the same day Bank of
Canada Governor Mark Carney makes his next interest rate
announcement.
"Having those two big events on Thursday will create a bit
of caution in the markets and you may not see much of a range
for the Canadian dollar over the next three days," said Blake
Jespersen, managing director of foreign exchange sales at BMO
Capital Markets.
Sluggish domestic growth and uncertainty about the global
economy will likely keep the Bank of Canada from raising rates
until the second quarter of 2013, according to a Reuters survey.
Canadian bond prices tracked U.S. Treasuries lower on U.S.
services sector data suggesting the U.S. economy was picking up
steam.
Canada's two-year bond was down 3 Canadian cents
to yield 1.118 percent. The 10-year bond fell 20
Canadian cents to yield 1.982 percent.
(With additional reporting by Jon Cook; Editing by Jeffrey
Hodgson)