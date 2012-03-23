(UPDATES TO CLOSE)
* C$ ends up at C$0.9987 vs US$, or $1.0013
* Canadian dollar off 0.7 pct on week
* Bond prices climb with U.S. Treasuries
* Primary dealers expect rate increase in Q3 2012
* Domestic inflation rate up a notch in Feb
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 23 The Canadian dollar eked
out a small gain against the U.S. dollar on Friday, reversing
earlier losses as it tracked a broad rebound in the euro, world
stocks and commodities such as oil.
Investors appeared to set aside concerns about global growth
and largely ignored domestic inflation data.
"There were a lot of conflicting issues going on for CAD
today," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia
Capital.
"Excluding CPI today, the data for Canada has been
disappointing and there's a tremendous amount of worry about
what's transpiring in China."
Data that showed Canada's annual inflation rate rose a notch
in February failed to have much of an impact on the currency
earlier in the day as it see-sawed in reaction to other market
moves, namely the direction of the euro.
Annual inflation hit 2.6 percent in the month, up from 2.5
percent in January but the level is still not seen high enough
to cause the central bank major discomfort as it keeps interest
rates near the record lows seen during the worst of the
recession.
In a poll conducted on Friday, most of Canada's primary
dealers still expect the Bank of Canada to keep interest rates
steady until the third quarter of 2013 as global growth remains
subdued, though the bias is shifting to a rate hike sooner
rather than later.
"Interest rates being bullish for the Canadian dollar has
really just been an factor an offsetting factor to some of the
other data that's been bearish so we're ending up in this very
tight range because the drivers are moving in different
directions which is making it quite confusing," added Sutton.
The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session at C$0.9987 against the U.S. currency, or $1.0013, up
slightly from Thursday's North American session close at
C$0.9997 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0003. The Canadian dollar
was down 0.7 percent for the week.
Despite the U.S. dollar's weakness, North American
currencies garnered support from an improving economic landscape
in the United States that contrasts starkly with other countries
across the Atlantic that are teetering on the brink of recession
or actually in one.
New U.S. home sales data on Friday backed the view the
housing sector is on a stable path to recovery.
Sutton said she expect Canada's currency to stick within its
tiny recent range between C$0.9850-C$1.0050 versus the greenback
in the short term.
Looking to next week, markets will be paying close attention
to U.S. housing data and Canada's federal budget.
Canadian bond prices followed U.S. Treasuries higher across
the curve, even as equity prices advanced, reversing more of
last week's losses as concerns about global growth competed with
improved U.S. data for investors' attention.
The two-year bond, which is especially sensitive
to Bank of Canada interest rate moves, was up 2 Canadian cents
to yield 1.237 percent. The 10-year bond climbed 12
Canadian cents to yield 2.186. percent.
(Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)