* C$ at C$1.0307 to US$, or 97.02 U.S. cents
* Q1 GDP growth beats expectations, BOC forecast
* C$ hits strongest level in two years vs Aussie
* Bond prices rise across the curve
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 31 The Canadian dollar erased
losses against the U.S. dollar early on Friday after data showed
the country's economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the
first quarter.
Stronger exports helped rouse the Canadian economy from its
sluggish end to 2012, with annualized economic growth of 2.5
percent exceeding the median projection of analysts in a Reuters
poll and easily beating the central bank's lowered forecast.
"It's mildly supportive for the currency, we had some
slightly disappointing numbers out of the U.S. as well at the
same time as slightly better-than-expected numbers on the
Canadian side, so it was a good combination for the Canadian
dollar," said BMO Capital Markets Chief Economist Doug Porter.
U.S. consumer spending fell in April for the first time in
almost a year and inflation pressures were subdued in the
world's largest economy and Canada's main trading partner.
The rise in the loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially
known, was more pronounced against other commodity-linked peers,
hitting its strongest level against the Australian dollar
in more than two years.
It has had a rough time this month, falling more than 2
percent as traders assume Canada's economy would lag its
southern neighbor's growth and as expectations grew for a
slowdown in the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus
efforts.
"I would point out that, surprisingly the Canadian economy
did grow faster than the U.S. economy in the first quarter,
which I don't believe too many people were calling for at the
start of the year," BMO's Porter said.
At 9:08 a.m. EDT (1308 GMT) the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.0307 to the greenback, or 97.02 U.S. cents,
compared with C$1.0333 just before the gross domestic product
data and C$1.0300 at Thursday's North American close.
Prices for Canadian government debt rose across the curve.
The two-year bond was up half a Canadian cent to
yield 1.075 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond
rose 9 Canadian cents to yield 2.057 percent.