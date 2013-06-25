* C$ at C$1.05 vs US$, or 95.24 U.S. cents
* China's central bank moves to allay banking crisis fears
* Bond prices rise across maturity curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, June 25 The Canadian dollar softened
against the greenback on Tuesday but did not break new ground
after weakening some 3 percent in recent sessions following
investor worries about when the Federal Reserve will rein in its
monetary stimulus.
In China, fears of a banking crisis were allayed after the
People's Bank of China calmed some of those concerns overnight,
and world bonds, equities and commodities markets recouped some
of their recent losses.
"It's been a volatile few days - that's a bit of an
understatement. I think it's generally a situation where the
Canadian dollar is taking its cues from global risk sentiment
and from events abroad," said Mazen Issa, macro strategist at TD
Securities. "In terms of today's trading, it has been holding
fairly steady."
The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0500 versus
the U.S. dollar, or 95.24 U.S. cents at 9:08 a.m. (1308 GMT).
This was weaker than Monday's finish at C$1.0486, or 95.37 U.S.
cents. The currency had touched C$1.0556 on Monday, its weakest
level since Oct. 5, 2011.
Issa expected the Canadian dollar to stay within the
session's highs and lows of C$1.0523 and C$1.0457.
Canadian government debt prices rose across the maturity
curve, with the two-year bond adding 4 Canadian cents
to yield 1.226 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond
gained 23 Canadian cents to yield 2.461 percent.