By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, July 4 The Canadian dollar was little
changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as investors
mostly kept to the sidelines ahead of North American jobs data
on Friday and with U.S. markets closed for the Independence Day
holiday.
U.S. and Canada will both report monthly labor data
tomorrow, with the U.S. numbers expected to show steady
improvement in the jobs market. In Canada, economists are
expecting a drop in jobs, according to a Reuters poll, following
the surprising 95,000 jobs created in May.
"In Canada, there's expected to be a bit of give back from
last month's pretty stupendous number," said Greg Moore, FX
Strategist at TD Securities. "North America is pretty much dead
today ... essentially the overall trend is consolidation for
now."
At 9:27 a.m. (1327 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.0511 versus the U.S. dollar, or 95.14 U.S. cents,
steady from Wednesday's session close at C$1.0510, or 95.15 U.S.
cents.
"Just looking at the price action, there's some quite whippy
moves here, but none of them are outside the ranges we've seen
for the past couple of days," said Moore, attributing it to the
low holiday volumes.
Prices for Canadian government debt were mostly higher
across the maturity curve. The two-year bond climbed
4.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.171 percent, while the benchmark
10-year bond added 17 Canadian cents to yield 2.399
percent.