TORONTO, Sept 17 The Canadian dollar strengthened on Tuesday, climbing to a session high after data showed a better-than-expected rise in factory sales in July. The Canadian dollar traded at $1.0309 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.00 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.0325, or 96.85 U.S. cents. The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0304 shortly after the data was released.