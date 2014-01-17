* Canadian dollar at C$1.0958, or 91.26 U.S. cents * Divergent paths of Canada, U.S. widen gap between currencies * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, Jan 17 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, resuming a march toward C$1.10 as the divergent paths of the two country's recent economic data and monetary policy outlooks force investors to reassess the loonie's value. The currency is on track to slip half a percent on the week against the greenback and has failed to gain ground on other major currencies after falling 2.5 percent last week and pushing through what was considered a psychological support at C$1.09 after a grim jobs report. Exacerbating the fall, Canada's central bank has taken a more dovish tone amid a flurry of soft data points just as robust data down south has emboldened the U.S. Federal Reserve to turn more hawkish. "If I were a gambling man, I would think that today we might see a run-up" into the C$1.1015 to C$1.1020 range, said Brad Schruder, director of foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0958 to the greenback, or 91.26 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.0925, or 91.53 U.S. cents. Schruder said opinion on the likely direction of the currency pair depended on whether an observer believes the level of optimism about the U.S. economy and the pessimism about Canada are justified. "The reality is it is too soon to tell," he said. "The market has not found equilibrium in dollar/Canada, and as long as it does not do that, the risk is higher, not lower." The next chance for the market to assess the Bank of Canada's gauge of the economy comes next Wednesday at its policy-setting meeting. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 2 Canadian cents to yield 1.035 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 6 Canadian cents to yield 2.520 percent.