* Canadian dollar at C$1.1163 or 89.58 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Jan 30 The Canadian dollar was little changed on Thursday after earlier hitting a 4-1/2-year low against the greenback as worries about global growth left the currency trading in a tight range. The loonie was also hampered by increased risk aversion globally as the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to further cut its economic stimulus weighed on emerging markets again on Thursday. Growth worries were offset somewhat by data that showed household spending and rising exports helped the U.S. economy grow at a 3.2 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations. Still, that emphasized expectations the Fed will continue unwinding its bond-buying program. Emerging markets assets have been sold off in recent days on a combination of country-specific problems and concerns that less bond-buying by the Fed will reduce the liquidity that has boosted emerging market assets. Nonetheless, the Fed said on Wednesday it will cut its asset purchases by another $10 billion. "With the increased volatility and turmoil in emerging markets, six months ago, that might have had a different effect on the Fed," said Scott Smith, senior market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Calgary. "At this point, I think the Fed has told markets, 'We're going to be trying our best to unwind this thing throughout 2014 and it's going to take a lot more than a little shake-up in emerging markets and one soft jobs report to have us materially change our course.'" The developments out of emerging markets and the Fed have put pressure on the loonie as investors worry about the prospects for global growth and a divergence in monetary policy between the United States and Canada, said Smith. Still, the currency was able to consolidate in early Thursday trade. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1163 to the greenback, or 89.58 U.S. cents, slightly firmer than Wednesday's close of C$1.1178, or 89.46 U.S. cents. The loonie fell as low as C$1.1199 in overnight trade, its lowest level since July 2009. The currency has made fresh 4-1/2-year lows in three sessions in a row. The session low was just short of the psychologically important C$1.12 area. Adding to growth concerns, data overseas showed business conditions for China's manufacturers worsened in January, pointing to a weak start to the year for the world's second-largest economy. Investors will get a look at Canada's gross domestic product for November on Friday. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year down 2 Canadian cents to yield 0.973 percent and the benchmark 10-year was down 12 Canadian cents to yield 2.380 percent.