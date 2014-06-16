* Canadian dollar ends at C$1.0841 or 92.11 U.S. cents
* Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve
By Cameron French
TORONTO, June 16 The Canadian dollar ended
higher versus the U.S. currency on Monday as U.S. dollar
investors trimmed positions ahead of clues from the Federal
Reserve on the timing of an interest rate increase.
Oil futures rose as advances by Sunni insurgents in Iraq
fueled concerns over a potential disruption to oil exports, but
seemed to have no direct impact on the often resource-fuelled
Canadian currency.
"You're seeing more U.S. dollar weakness than anything else
across the board, and the (Canadian dollar) is catching a little
bit of a bid there in sympathy," said Brad Schruder, director of
foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets.
The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session at C$1.0841 to the U.S. dollar, or 92.24 U.S. cents, up
from Friday's close of C$1.0856, or 92.11 U.S. cents.
While U.S. dollar investors will be watching Fed
policymakers, who will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday, for
signals that U.S. monetary policy could tighten, there are few
signs of any shift in Canadian monetary policy any time soon.
Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said on Monday that
private sector economists are not too concerned about low
inflation, and said he did not see any bubble in Canada's
housing market.
Schruder said he believes the currency is searching for a
new equilibrium versus the U.S. currency, and should eventually
push past C$1.08, or 92.59 U.S. cents.
Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve. The two-year was down 11 Canadian
cents to yield 1.099 percent and the benchmark 10-year bond
was up 20 Canadian cents to yield 2.291 percent.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by David Gregorio)