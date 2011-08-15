* C$ ends up at C$0.9799 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0205
* Bond prices fall as risk sentiment drives stocks higher
(Updates to close)
By Ka Yan Ng
TORONTO, Aug 15 Canada's dollar finished more
than a penny higher against the U.S. currency on Monday, as a
solid rally in equity markets overcame disappointing U.S.
manufacturing data.
Toronto's main stock market index notched its highest close
in more than a week, driven by bargain-hunting, optimism over
the euro zone debt crisis and acquisition activity on both
sides of the border. [.TO]
U.S. stock indexes rallied for a third day on Monday as
investors saw Google's (GOOG.O) $12.5 billion offer for
Motorola Mobility (MMI.N) as a signal to jump back in after
weeks of sharp selling. [.N] As well, Toronto-Dominion Bank
(TD.TO) announced a deal to buy MBNA Canada's $8.6 credit card
portfolio from Bank of America (BAC.N). [ID:nN1E77E06U]
"At the moment we're just ignoring the data and just
looking at the bounce in equities. I would have expected a more
negative reaction in the Canadian dollar to the numbers,
frankly, but we didn't get that," said Shaun Osborne, chief
currency strategist at TD Securities.
A gauge of manufacturing in New York state dented sentiment
briefly, sending the Canadian dollar towards a session low that
nearly matched Friday's close.
The data showed the sector unexpectedly contracted for the
third month in a row in August with the general business
conditions index sagging to minus 7.72 from minus 3.76 the
month before. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a
reading of zero. [ID:nN9E7ID022] [ID:nN1E77E04P]
But the currency bounced back fairly quickly, with the
focus on riskier assets, particularly the stock markets, and
the currency ended the session not far off its 200-day moving
average.
The Canadian currency CAD=D4 finished at C$0.9799 to the
U.S. dollar, or $1.0205, up from C$0.9907 to the U.S. dollar,
or $1.0094, at Friday's North American close.
A soft U.S. economy could hurt the Canadian economy since
the two countries share a massive trading link. This week's
North American slate of data features several pieces for
housing and inflation figures. ECON
"I can't help but think it's just going to confirm that the
North American economy is in a general slowdown. That should
weigh on the Canadian dollar," said John Curran, senior
vice-president at CanadianForex.
Still, the loonie has held in "relatively well" compared
with other major currencies, he said.
Both Curran and Osborne did not discount the possibility
the Canadian dollar could take another run at weakening to
parity with the U.S. dollar in the short-term.
Bond prices were lower across the curve, with flows
directed away from the relative safety of government bonds and
into world stocks.
Canada's two-year bond CA2YT=RR fell 11 Canadian cents
to yield 0.991 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR
dropped 29 Canadian cents to yield 2.501 percent.
(Reporting by Ka Yan Ng; editing by Rob Wilson)