* C$ at C$0.9797 vs US$, or $1.0207
* Euro zone fears set tone
* Current account a negative, but market impact limited
* Bond prices push higher across curve
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Aug 30 The Canadian dollar edged lower
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, taking its cue from a
weaker euro amid nagging European debt fears.
The euro fell broadly as softer-than-expected demand at an
Italian debt auction added to worries over the euro zone
periphery, with sentiment already hit by bickering between euro
zone countries about the terms of a Greek bailout deal. [FRX/]
The concern helped boost the U.S. dollar against a range of
currencies perceived to be riskier, including the Canadian
dollar.
An unexpectedly wide Canadian current account deficit was
also a negative for the currency, though analysts said the
market impact was limited. Traders were seen focused on
upcoming U.S. consumer confidence data and Federal Reserve
minutes south of the border. [nN1E77T08R]
"There are bigger fish to fry at the moment. I don't think
people are paying enough attention to Europe ... it's not going
away any time soon," said John Curran, senior vice president at
CanadianForex.
"Canada is probably just going to be dragged around by the
nose until we get some deeper data points for our own country,
realistically tomorrow and next week," he added, pointing to
second-quarter gross domestic product figures on Wednesday and
August employment numbers next Friday. U.S. employment numbers
are due this coming Friday.
At 9:23 a.m. (1423 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at
C$0.9797 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0207, down from Monday's
North American session close at C$0.9771 versus the greenback,
or $1.01234.
Curran said support for the U.S. dollar remains at C$0.9750
and C$0.9715 while resistance above comes at C$0.9790, C$0.9825
and C$0.9880.
Canadian bond prices tracked the market's risk aversion
higher. The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was up 7 Canadian cents to
yield 1.027 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR added
37 Canadian cents to yield 2.418 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)