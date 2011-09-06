* C$ ends at C$0.9898 vs US$, or $1.0103
* Bonds rally across curve, outperform Treasuries
* Bank of Canada interest rate decision at 9 am Wednesday
(Updates to close, adds details, commentary)
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Sept 6 The Canadian dollar eased
against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as renewed euro zone fears
and the Swiss central bank's move to curb strength in the franc
helped the greenback as an alternative safe-haven currency.
The Swiss National Bank shocked markets by setting a limit
on how much its currency can climb against the euro, while risk
aversion bubbled up across global markets on worries the
European debt crisis is worsening. [FRX/] [MKTS/GLOB]
Nervous investors channeled cash into less risky assets as
doubts resurfaced over Italy and Greece's willingness to
implement tough budget and debt measures demanded by other euro
zone members, while Germany hardened its stand against giving
them more aid. [nL5E7K61RE].
"Europe is by no means resolved ... we are going to go
through waves of turbulence," said Derek Burleton, deputy chief
economist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. "It's going to create a
very volatile Canadian-dollar environment."
Following disastrous U.S. employment data last Friday,
traders are also looking to the Bank of Canada's policy
announcement on Wednesday at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT), and Canadian
jobs data at the end of the week. [ID:nN1E78119P]
[ID:nN1E780102]
"Clearly the backwash from Friday's (U.S.) payrolls isn't
particularly encouraging but I think it's more so on the euro
zone side of the equation," said Jeremy Stretch, head of
currency strategy at CIBC in London.
"When we were seeing Italian spreads and yields moving up
fairly dramatically yesterday, I think that was a sign that the
risk parameters are continuing to climb once again."
The Canadian currency CAD=D4 ended the North American
session at C$0.9898 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0103, down from
Friday's North American session close of C$0.9842 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0161. Most North American markets were closed on
Monday for the Labor Day holiday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Canadian dollar fell as low as
C$0.9967, or $1.0033, its weakest level since Aug. 11, but
better-than-expected U.S. services sector data helped the
currency recover somewhat. [nN1E7850QA]
Looking to the Bank of Canada decision on Wednesday, TD's
Burleton said there should be little surprise that the central
bank will sound more dovish than it did at its last statement
in July, though markets could still be pricing in a shift in
its language.
A Reuters survey of Canada's 12 primary securities dealers
[nN1E77I1EV] and a separate Reuters poll of 43 forecasters
[CA/POLL] unanimously predict the Bank of Canada will keep its
overnight target rate at 1 percent.
"The market pretty much can telegraph what is going to be
said tomorrow in the Bank of Canada's communique," said
Burleton.
"They've already indicated that their growth forecasts are
looking weaker than they were and I think they will just be
reinforcing some of these expectations."
Canadian bond prices rose across the curve, slightly
outperforming U.S. Treasuries. [US/]
The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was up 18 Canadian cents to
yield 0.864 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR rallied
56 Canadian cents to yield 2.241 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)