By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Oct 11 The Canadian dollar rose nearly a penny against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, riding higher on stronger oil prices and catching up with a risk rally on Monday, when most Canadian markets were closed for a holiday.

U.S. crude futures ended higher for a fifth straight session as equities recovered from a weak start and investors awaited a key vote in Slovakia on the euro zone's rescue fund. [O/R]

News that U.S. authorities broke up an alleged plot to bomb Israeli and Saudi Arabian embassies in Washington and assassinate the Saudi ambassador added a further boost to oil prices, brokers said.

"Markets overall are more or less consolidating after their gains yesterday ... but commodity prices have had a big jump in the past couple sessions, which has helped support the Canadian dollar," said Douglas Porter, deputy chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

World stocks and commodities climbed on Monday after Germany and France pledged to come up with a plan by the end of the month to tackle Greece's debt woes and recapitalize European banks.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 closed the North American session at C$1.0279 against the U.S. dollar, or 97.29 U.S. cents, up from Friday's North American session close of C$1.0383 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.31 U.S. cents.

"The Canadian dollar is very much a product of this global risk-on, risk-off type of environment," said Carlos Leitao, chief economist at Laurentian Bank of Canada in Montreal,

Data that showed Canadian housing starts rebounded sharply in September also encouraged the currency. [ID:nN1E79A06J]

Bond prices drifted lower across the board, tracking U.S. Treasuries, as fears about Europe's debt crisis receded after most euro zone countries voted to expand the region's bailout fund. [US/]

The two-year Canadian government bond CA2YT=RR lost 5 Canadian cents to yield 0.989 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR dropped 55 Canadian cents to yield 2.301 percent. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Peter Galloway)