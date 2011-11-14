(Corrects headline, first paragraph and 4th paragraph to make clear that currency eased from late Friday levels.)

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Nov 14 The Canadian dollar was weaker against the greenback on Monday, reflecting investor caution in global markets as appointments of technocrats to lead Italy and Greece failed to ease fears about the debt crisis.

Global stocks and the euro were lower, while Wall Street looked set to open flat as financial markets greeted the arrival of respected economists as the heads of Italy and Greece with caution with doubts remaining on what action would follow in the two highly-indebted states. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Canada is moving with the broader markets," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital. "The problems in Europe are still front and center."

At 9:06 a.m. (1406 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 was at C$1.0178 versus the greenback, or 98.25 U.S., down from a Friday afternoon level of C$1.0112, or 98.89 U.S. cents.

Earlier Monday, the Canadian dollar reached a high of C$1.0080 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.21 U.S. cents.

Sutton said she expected the currency to remain stuck in a range of C$1.0080 and C$1.0270 to the U.S. dollar.

"We've already had a fairly big move today," said Sutton. "We don't have any data. We don't have any big things on the agenda so I suspect we just sort of hover around here."

Canadian government bond prices were largely mixed, with the the two-year bond CA2YT=RR up 2 Canadian cents to yield 0.922 percent, while the 30-year bond CA30YT=RR was down Canadian 3 cents to yield 2.756 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)