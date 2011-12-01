* C$ ends at C$1.0143 vs US$, or 98.59 U.S. cents
* Bond prices up slightly
* Focus on Canada, U.S. jobs data on Friday
(Updates to close)
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Dec 1 The Canadian dollar ended
stronger for a fourth straight day on Thursday as stock markets
kept most of the big gains they made the day before and
investors sold the U.S. dollar ahead of closely watched
employment data on Friday.
Equities pulled back from Wednesday's rally but not
sharply, and the euro also gained for a fourth day, bolstered
by generally successful Spanish and French debt auctions.
[MKTS/GLOB]
"There's no material move out of the equity markets after
yesterday's big run up -- call it consolidation with a slight
bias towards maybe paring some of those profits taken
yesterday," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign
exchange at National Bank Financial.
"To a certain degree what the market is doing is selling
the U.S. dollar and buying the C$ ahead of what could be a
positive surprise tomorrow morning when Canada releases it jobs
numbers."
The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 ended the North American
session at C$1.0143 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.59 U.S.
cents, up from Wednesday's North American close of C$1.0203
against the U.S. dollar, or 98.01 U.S. cents.
Canada and U.S. employment figures for November are due out
on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect a 19,100 gain
after an unexpected 54,000 drop in October, while U.S. nonfarm
payrolls are forecast to have increased 122,000 after October's
80,000 gain.
A bigger than forecast gain in Canadian employment could
give a modest lift to the Canadian dollar and reduce market
bets that the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates.
While bank economists say the next interest-rate move by
the central bank will be up, the market has priced in a
probability of a rate decrease next year. BOCWATCH
Employment data aside, global market focus remains on
European debt woes, with investors awaiting a key meeting on
Dec. 9 to see whether euro zone policymakers will follow
through with measures to solve the crisis.
"The market still feels that the situation in Europe is
still very tenuous ... they're making small strides but they
still haven't really addressed the fundamental fact that
there's still a mountain of debt that needs to be refinanced,
and there's still a lot of concerns about what's going to
happen, especially next year," said Steve Butler, director of
foreign exchange trading at Scotia Capital.
Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher across
the curve. The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was up 13 Canadian
cents to yield 0.938 percent, while the 10-year bond
CA10YT=RR climbed 17 Canadian cents to yield 2.133 percent.
(Additional reporting by Claire Sibonney; editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Peter Galloway)