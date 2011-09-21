* C$0.9965 vs US$, or $1.0035
* Canada CPI stronger than expected
* Focus on FOMC outcome at 1415/1815 GMT
* Bond prices lower, Canada underperforms
By Andrea Hopkins
TORONTO, Sept 21 The Canadian dollar weakened
in early trade on Wednesday, shrugging of higher-than-expected
inflation data as global markets awaited the Federal Reserve's
closely-watched policy meeting.
World stocks drifted lower and the euro also slipped ahead
of the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting,
with concerns about a possible Greek default weighing on
investor sentiment.
Persistent concerns about Greek sovereign debt limited any
excitement ahead of the Fed, with Greece and international
lenders yet to reach a deal to allow Athens more funds despite
some progress. [MKTS/GLOB]
The Canadian dollar briefly pared losses against its U.S.
counterpart after Canadian consumer price data came in stronger
than expected, but the currency then weakened back to pre-data
levels, below Tuesday's session close.
At 8:11 a.m. (1211 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood
at C$0.9965 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0035 U.S. cents, below
Tuesday's North American session close of C$0.9936 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0064 U.S. cents. It touched that closing level
immediately after the inflation data.
"We got a little bit of a bounce after a slightly strong
CPI data, but really I think the market has got two things on
its mind. Number one, comments from Governor Carney that were a
little more dovish, and more importantly, the FOMC later
today," said Steve Butler, director of foreign exchange trading
at Scotia Capital.
"If you look back it seems Bernanke and company have been a
little more dovish and a little more aggressive in terms of
trying to create some sort of solution for all the problems. I
think that's what the market is really waiting for today."
The Fed looks set to launch a fresh effort to invigorate
the faltering U.S. economic recovery, embarking on what could
be the first in a series of incremental steps to foster
stronger growth. Analysts believe the central bank is likely to
try to push long-term borrowing costs lower by rebalancing its
$2.8 trillion portfolio of bond holdings to weight it more
heavily to longer-term securities. [ID:nS1E78J25W]
Members of the Fed's policy-setting committee are expected
to announce their decision at about 2:15 p.m. (1815 GMT) at the
conclusion of a two-day meeting.
In Canada, the annual inflation rate increased to a
higher-than-expected 3.1 percent in August, but analysts said
this was unlikely to worry the Bank of Canada, which is more
concerned about problems in Europe and the United States.
Market operators had expected the annual rate to rise to
2.9 percent from the 2.7 percent recorded in July.
[ID:nS1E78K04J]
Analysts noted the currency briefly strengthened as the
inflation report cooled some market speculation that the Bank
of Canada will cut interest rates.
Overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations
for the central bank's main policy rate, showed that after the
data traders priced in lower odds of a rate cut this year or
next. BOCWATCH
Butler said the Canadian dollar should get support around
the C$0.9975 to C$0.9980 level, and meet resistance at C$0.9880
to C$0.9890 to the U.S. dollar.
"I would expect that the market in general would be looking
for moderate downbeat risk sentiment today and with that a
stronger (U.S.) dollar," Butler said.
Bond prices were lower across the curve and underperformed
U.S. Treasuries.
The two-year bond CA2YT=RR was down 4 Canadian cents to
yield 0.960 percent, while the 10-year bond CA10YT=RR was
down 18 Canadian cents to yield 2.218 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)