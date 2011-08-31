TORONTO, Aug 31 The Canadian dollar briefly turned negative against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning after data showed Canada's economy shrank by an annualized 0.4 percent in the second quarter.

The currency CAD=D4 weakened to C$0.9786 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0219, from around C$0.9768, or $1.0238, immediately before the release. On Tuesday, the currency ended the North American session at C$0.9782 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0223. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney)