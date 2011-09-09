UPDATE 1-Sterling weathers economic warnings to hold above $1.25
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts)
(Corrects session high in second paragraph)
TORONTO, Sept 9 The Canadian dollar fell to a session low against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning after data unexpectedly showed the domestic economy shed 5,500 jobs in August. [nSCL9KE71I]
The currency dropped to C$0.9951 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0049, compared to C$0.9927, or $1.0074, heading into the release. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney, editing by W Simon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Recasts)
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Tired of the on-again-off-again tease of a government rule that would make financial advisers act in your best interest? No need to wait.