TORONTO, Oct 14 The Canadian dollar pushed to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Friday morning after data showed U.S. September retail sales and Canadian August factory sales came in higher than expected.

The currency CAD=D4 rose as high as C$1.0111 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.90 U.S. cents, from around C$1.0138, or 98.64 U.S. cents, immediately before the reports.

(Reporting by Claire Sibonney, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)