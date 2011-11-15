US STOCKS-Wall Street rally pauses near record highs
Feb 7 U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday after key indexes hit record highs as oil prices turned lower and investors grappled with policy uncertainty under President Donald Trump.
TORONTO, Nov 15 The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after Canadian data showed factory sales rose in September.
Data showed manufacturing sales rose twice as fast as expected in September to the highest level since October 2008, sealing expectations for robust third-quarter economic growth. [ID:nN1E7AE09Q]
The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 firmed to C$1.0208 versus the greenback, or 97.96 cents, from about C$1.0236 before the data. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
Feb 7 U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday after key indexes hit record highs as oil prices turned lower and investors grappled with policy uncertainty under President Donald Trump.
* Investors worry Trump's pro-growth agenda could be derailed
BRASILIA, Feb 7 The leaders of Brazil and Argentina said on Tuesday they would pursue closer ties with Mexico and other Latin American nations alarmed by U.S. President Donald Trump's promises to tear apart trade deals and build a wall to protect American jobs.