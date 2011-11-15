TORONTO, Nov 15 The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after Canadian data showed factory sales rose in September.

Data showed manufacturing sales rose twice as fast as expected in September to the highest level since October 2008, sealing expectations for robust third-quarter economic growth. [ID:nN1E7AE09Q]

The Canadian dollar CAD=D3 firmed to C$1.0208 versus the greenback, or 97.96 cents, from about C$1.0236 before the data. (Reporting by Jennifer Kwan; editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)