UPDATE 2-How Sanofi lost out to J&J in $30 bln battle for Actelion
* J&J's $280 per share tender offer to start March 3 (Recasts with rival offer, adds background throughout)
TORONTO Aug 15 The Canadian dollar advanced against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, and firmed against other major currencies, after U.S. consumer prices were flat in July for the second straight month, giving the Federal Reserve room for further monetary stimulus.
The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high at C$0.9908 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0093, from C$0.9914 immediately before the data was released.
* J&J's $280 per share tender offer to start March 3 (Recasts with rival offer, adds background throughout)
* Czechs, Hungary, Poland, Romania to hold debt auctions * Demand could ease as odds of March Fed rate hike rise * Bucharest shares set 19-month high, Transgaz stocks surge * Czech 2-year bond yield at 5-month high, speculation eases By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, Feb 16 Central European government bonds eased ahead of possibly bearish debt auctions across the region on Thursday amid rising expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in
ATHENS, Feb 16 There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.