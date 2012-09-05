TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada's dollar trimmed losses against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada kept interest rates steady, as expected, and kept on message that interest rates may have to rise because it expects the sluggish economy to gain momentum this year. The currency strengthened to C$0.9874 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0128, shortly after the announcement. It was trading at C$0.9884, or $1.0117 just before the bank statement.