TORONTO Oct 11 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday after U.S. jobless claims fell to a multi-year low and the release of Canadian data showed a narrower-than-expected trade deficit.

At 8:38 a.m. (1238 GMT), the Canadian currency was trading at C$0.9777 to the greenback, or $1.0228, compared to C$0.9798, or C$1.0206, minutes before the data was released.