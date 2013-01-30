TORONTO Jan 30 The Canadian dollar softened to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter, suffering its first decline since the 2007-09 recession.

The currency hit C$1.0039 against the greenback, or 99.61 U.S. cents. It had traded at C$1.0029, or 99.71, immediately before the release.