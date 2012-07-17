TORONTO, July 17 The Canadian dollar rose slightly against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after the Bank of Canada held rates steady at 1 percent and maintained its tightening bias.

The Canadian dollar rose to C$1.0140 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.62 U.S. cents, from about C$1.0150 just before the announcement. The Canadian dollar ended Monday's North American session at C$1.0147 against the U.S. dollar, or 98.55 U.S. cents. (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)