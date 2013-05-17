TORONTO May 17 The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar more than two months after Canadian inflation came in well below forecast, at a year-on-year rate of 0.4 percent for April.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0308 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.01 U.S. cents after the figures were released, weaker than immediately before and also weaker than Thursday's finish of C$1.0192, or 98.12 U.S. cents.