TORONTO, Sept 18 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised financial markets by holding its policy steady, saying it would continue to buy $85 billion of bonds a month. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0247 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.59 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's session close of C$1.0295, or 97.13 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a peak of C$1.0236 shortly after the announcement.