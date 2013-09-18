Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
TORONTO, Sept 18 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised financial markets by holding its policy steady, saying it would continue to buy $85 billion of bonds a month. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0247 to the U.S. dollar, or 97.59 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's session close of C$1.0295, or 97.13 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a peak of C$1.0236 shortly after the announcement.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative
* Sarkozy ally Estrosi says top politicians preparing initiative