TORONTO, April 16 The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 1 percent, but noted the risk of weak inflation.

The Canadian dollar softened to C$1.1017 versus the greenback, or 90.77 U.S. cents, weaker than just before decision was released and weaker than Tuesday's close at C$1.0977, or 91.10 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)