BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
TORONTO, Dec 4 The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh three-year low against the greenback on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held its interest rate steady but sounded a touch more dovish in its outlook. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0680 to the greenback, or 93.63 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0649 or 93.91 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a session low of C$1.0698 shortly after the decision was released.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates