TORONTO, Jan 22 The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh four-year low against the greenback on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada signaled it is more concerned about weak inflation than it was three months ago and left the door open to an interest rate cut if risks worsen. The Canadian dollar fell to a session low C$1.1039 to the greenback, or 90.59 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0972, or 91.14 U.S. cents.