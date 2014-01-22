BRIEF-Vaalco Energy announces additional funding from the IFC
* Vaalco Energy Inc - international finance corporation approved vaalco's formal request to borrow $4.12 million of additional funds
TORONTO, Jan 22 The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh four-year low against the greenback on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada signaled it is more concerned about weak inflation than it was three months ago and left the door open to an interest rate cut if risks worsen. The Canadian dollar fell to a session low C$1.1039 to the greenback, or 90.59 U.S. cents, weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.0972, or 91.14 U.S. cents.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 The Canadian crude-producing province of Alberta will post a higher-than-expected budget deficit of C$10.3 billion (US$7.73 billion) in the coming fiscal year, it said on Thursday, raising spending as its economy turned a corner.
* Altimeter Capital Management LP reports 5.1% passive stake in Tableau Software Inc as of March 7 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: