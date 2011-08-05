UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TORONTO Aug 5 Canada's dollar jumped on Friday after data showed the jobless rate in July dropped to its lowest since December 2008 in the domestic economy. [ID:nSCL5JE70K]
The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 rose as high as C$0.9801 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0203, after the data, rising about 25 ticks. But it was still a touch below Thursday's North American session close at C$0.9795 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0209. (Reporting by Ka Yan Ng, Editing by W Simon )
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.