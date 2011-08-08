* C$ drops to C$0.9930 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0070

* Weakest level since March 17

TORONTO Aug 8 Canada's dollar weakened to a near five-month low against the U.S. currency on Monday, approaching parity, as global unease about a possible double-dip U.S. recession and European and U.S. debt crises weighed.

The Canadian dollar CAD=D4 fell as low as C$0.9930 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.007, its weakest since March 17. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)