TORONTO, Aug 9 Canada's dollar turned positive,
strengthening against the U.S. currency in midday trade on
Tuesday after sinking past parity early in the session, as a
rally in North American stock markets buoyed sentiment.
At 11:44 a.m. (1544 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4
eased to C$0.9897 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0104, after
touching a session high of C$0.9894, or $1.0107. That was above
Monday's North American session close at C$0.9909 to the U.S.
dollar, or $1.0092.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)