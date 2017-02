TORONTO Aug 30 The Canadian dollar slumped to a session low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after data showed that U.S. consumer confidence crumbled in August to its lowest level in more than two years. [nN1E77S0ZM]

The currency weakened as low as C$0.9817 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0186. It was trading around C$0.9795, or $1.0209, immediately before the data was released. (Reporting by Claire Sibonney; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)