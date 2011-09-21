TORONTO, Sept 21 The Canadian dollar briefly weakened to parity with the U.S. dollar in early trade on Wednesday before regaining a little ground as markets awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

At 9:18 a.m. (1305 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood at C$0.9982 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0018, up slightly from the session low of C$1.0001 to the U.S. dollar, or 99.99 U.S. cents. That was below Tuesday's North American session close of C$0.9936 to the U.S. dollar, or $1.0064. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)