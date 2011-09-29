DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
TORONTO, Sept 29 The Canadian dollar rose to a session high in early trade after U.S. data showed the economy grew slightly more than previously reported in the second quarter, and jobless claims fell last week, while Canadian data showed a rise in producer prices.
At 8:34 a.m. (1234 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D4 stood at C$1.0279 versus the U.S. dollar, or 97.29 U.S. cents, up from Wednesday's North American session close of C$1.0326, or 96.84 U.S. cents, and just off the session high of C$1.0271. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates, L.P. reports open market purchase of 16,000 Arconic Inc's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llw68B] Further company coverage: