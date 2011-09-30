TORONTO, Sept 30 The Canadian dollar hit a fresh 2011 low against its U.S. counterpart in early trade on Friday after U.S. data showed flat consumer spending and falling income and Canadian data showed decent GDP growth.

At 9:35 a.m. (1145 GMT), the Canadian dollar CAD=D3 was at C$1.0464, or 95.57 U.S. cents, down from Thursday's North American session close at C$1.0366 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.47 U.S. cents. It touched as low as C$1.0467, or 95.54 U.S. cents, its softest level since Sept. 8, 2010. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)